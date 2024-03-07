BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Defeat Wayne Memorial in OT

The Saline High School girls' basketball team won an overtime thriller, 41-38, over Wayne Memorial, in a district semi-final played Wednesday at Saline High School.

Saline hosts Belleville in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kadyn Maida scored 12 points and had seven rebounds. Keira Roehm, scored 11 points and grabbed five boards. And Ayla Stager had her first double-double - 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Hadley Griffin had five points and four rebounds. Kate Stemmer scored two points and had six rebounds and four assists. Bailey Burt scored a point and had four rebounds - including the last of the game.

The game was tied 35-35 after four quarters of play.

Saline opened the scoring in overtime with Ayla Stager rebounding a missed free throw and putting it back. At the other end of the floor, the Zebras missed their shot and Kadyn Maida won the rebound and was fouled. She made two free throws and Saline led 39-35. The Zebras got the ball back and scored to make it a two-point game. On the Zebras next possession, they missed three shots but maintained possession. Captain Kate Stemmer fouled out. The Zebras made 1-of-2 shots and were within one point.

But with 10.5 seconds left, Keira Roehm was fouled and she made both free throws. Saline led 41-38. Without their senior defensive ace, the Hornets defended the Zebras successfully and poured on the floor in celebration of their victory.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765551197539238226 -->

"We played a tough Wayne Memorial team tonight and it was a great game with intense defense and big plays made. I was so proud of the way these girls stepped up to the challenge," Saline head coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "We had so many players become big playmakers at different times in the game. I loved the way everyone did their role in the best way possible to lift the team."

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765529800758690047 -->

In the first quarter, Stager opened the scoring by putting back a rebound. A short time later, Maida scored after taking the inbound pass and laying it in.

The Zebras responded with a long two and two threes to take an 8-4 lead.

Maida stole a ball and raced in for two points to cut the lead to 8-6.

"Kadyn had a fantastic first half and really kept us in it when Wayne got out to their early lead," Roehm said.

The Zebras went up 11-6 on another three.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765530753201246273 -->

Kate Stemmer got two back, picking up a loose ball, spinning around and putting it up. Keira Roehm went 1-for-2 from the line to make it 11-9.

After a Zebra's basket, Hadley Griffin went 2-for-2 from the stripe to keep Saline within two at 13-11.

The Zebras scored before the buzzer to make it 15-11 after the first quarter.

The second quarter proved the Hornets could slow the Zebras down.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765533230617280676 -->

Nobody scored until Maida did with a putback 2:20 into the quarter. Saline was within two. But the Zebras responded with their own basket to make it 17-13.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765534651668443405 -->

With 3:05 to play in the quarter, Roehm scored on a drive through the paint to get Saline within two again.

Bailey Burt made a free-throw on two attempts and Saline was down 17-16. Again, however, the Zebras replied and they led 19-16 at halftime.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765538710475493522 -->

Saline came out hot in the third quarter. Maida scored on two drives to give Saline a 20-19 lead.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765539634832887831 -->

And then Stager made a nice drive and pulled up and put one in to make it 22-19, Saline.

The Zebras battled back, scoring to make it a one-point game. Then they went 3-for-4 from the line to take a 24-22 lead after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, the Hornets found their three-point game.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765544913930788939 -->

First, Roehm added to her record-setting number of threes in a season to give Saline a 25-24 lead. The Zebras scored to take back the lead.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765544927432249384 -->

Then Stager hit a 3 to give Saline a 28-26 lead.

"Ayla Stager really stepped up all game, charting a double-double and making timely baskets in the second half," Roehm said.

The Zebras hit their own three to take a 29-28 lead.

Stager tied the game by going 1-for-2 from the stripe.

Roehm hit her second three of the quarter to give Saline a 32-29 lead with 4:45 to play.

"Keira continued her big four quarters, knocking down 2 3's and then making clutch FT's in OT," coach Roehm said.

The Zebras made three straight baskets to take a 35-32 lead.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1765546132820606995 -->

With 1:10 to play, Hadley Griffin took the pass from Maida and launched the three-pointer that sent the game to overtime.

Here are some pictures of Saline's celebration at the end of the overtime period.

