Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

WillowBrook Lane Designs is a handcrafted home decor small business operated by MELANIE SNYDER that on Saturday, 3.16 will be at Saline Middle School. Specializing in wreaths, swags, centerpieces, bows, and floral designs, Melanie takes pride in utilizing the best quality products within her target price range. Each piece is meticulously designed and constructed to be both beautiful as well as long lasting. She will be rolling out her 2024 inventory from her Spring/Summer collection which will include wreaths constructed of deco mesh, grapevine floral/greenery, and new lasso wreaths. Add to your home decor with these one-of-a-kind floral pieces at the Saline Spring Craft Show.

