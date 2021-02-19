Dorothy Bredernitz, Wife and Mother, Volunteered at Saline Hospital

Dorothy Ruth Bredernitz, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at the Brecon Village Assisted Living Facility in Saline, MI. She was born on November 4, 1929 in Saline, MI, the daughter of Frank and Winifred (DePuy) Dieterle.

On September 14, 1951 in Saline, Dorothy married Robert K. Bredernitz. He preceded her in death on December 20, 1985.

During her life Dorothy volunteered at the Saline Hospital, was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Saline, was a voracious card player—especially euchre. She was the best mother and friend anyone could ever have.

Survivors include her sons Steven and Gary Bredernitz, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Debra Sue, and six brothers. Cremation has taken place.

The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church in Saline on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 11:00 A.M. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 11:15 A.M. with Pastor Tom Zimmerman officiating.

Due to current restrictions, capacity will be limited and masks and social distancing will be required. Friends may view the livestream of the memorial service by visiting https://www.fumc-saline.org/live-stream/ that day. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Saline following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Saline. Envelopes will be available at the church or donations may be mailed to the church at 1200 North Ann Arbor Street Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of Dorothy, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.