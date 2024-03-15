Flatout Bread Ceases Operations in Saline

Flatout Bread, founded in Saline and sold in 2015 for $92 million, has ceased operations.

The company made the announcement on its website and Facebook Page.

It's unclear how many employees were affected. Published articles at the time of the sale listed 150 employees at the company.

Flatout was founded almost 25 years ago by Mike and Stacey Marsh. It was on the forefront of the emerging flatbread market and reached a new level when the products found their way on to Wal-Mart shelves around the country. The company was sold to T. Marzetti Company, a subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation.

The company operated at 1422 Woodland Drive, at the corner of Industrial Drive. The aroma of the freshly baked breads often wafted over to Saline High School sports stadium and fields.

According to Snack Food and Wholesale Bakery, Flatout was one of two brands canceled by T. Marzetti Company.

“T. Marzetti Company has made the decision to exit the Flatout and Angelic businesses. We acquired Flatout in March 2015 and Angelic Bakehouse in November 2016 to complement our existing dough business. Unfortunately, these products have not met our financial expectations," spokesperson Alysa Spittle told the trade publication.

