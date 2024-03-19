SALINE POLICE REPORTS: Drive-Thru Altercation Could Lead to Charge
A Clinton woman may face charges after pushing down an Ypsilanti woman in the McDonald’s drive-through on Feb. 16.
Around 1:35 p.m., one of the women entered the McDonald’s parking lot the wrong way. This led to a confrontation between the two women in the drive-through lanes. One woman displayed an obscene hand gesture to the other. Both women got out of their vehicles and a 64-year-old Clinton woman pushed the 47-year-old Ypsilanti woman to the ground.
The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Credit Card Swiped
Police are awaiting video surveillance evidence after a credit card stolen from a vehicle in Saline was used at a business outside Washtenaw County. The card was stolen from the 900 block of West Michigan Avenue.
Canton Man Wanted for Domestic Violence
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 31-year-old Canton man for domestic assault. The assault took place between the man and a 28-year-old Saline woman on March 10 on the 200 block of North Maple Road.
Vehicle Keyed on Russell
On March 4, between noon and 4:30 p.m., someone apparently keyed a vehicle on the 400 block of West Russell St.
Woman Charged With Domestic Violence
Saline Police arrested Tara Gamble, 40, of Saline for an alleged domestic assault against a 43-year-old man. The incident occurred March 3. She was arraigned on a domestic violence charge on March 4. Her bond was set at $5,000. A pre-trial hearing is set for March 28 before Judge Anna Frushour. In a separate matter dating back to a Dec. 1 incident in the city, Gamble faces charges for possessing a firearm under the influence and brandishing a weapon in public.
