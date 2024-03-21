3-21-2024 12:02pm
Saline Parks Commission Recruiting Volunteers for Friends of Park Program
Do you want to help improve Saline's parks?
The Saline Parks Commission will introduce the Friends of the Parks program at an informational meeting from 6-7 p.m., April 12 under the pavilion at Mill Pon Park.
The commission wants to recruit volunteers to help with maintenance, beautification and fundraising activities to keep the parks beautiful.
In the initial phases, the Friends of the Parks will focus on volunteer groups to improve Mill Pond Park, Brecon Park and Canterbury Park.
