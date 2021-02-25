Ronald Houk, US Navy Veteran, Was a Dreamer and Lover of the Outdoors

Ronald Norman Houk, 73, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, February 19th, 2021. He was born to parents Norman William Houk and Signe Mirjam Houk in Dayton, Ohio, on August 2nd, 1947.

If you asked his family who Ron Houk was, they would all give you a different story... Indiana Jones... Golfer, Hiker….Lover of classic adventure and war movies... Dog, horse, cat and bird lover….Lover of the outdoors…. Perpetual student… Dreamer.

Ron was all of these things and more. A loving husband to his wife of 53 years, Jonnie Houk. A proud father to his five children. Eric (Kelly) Houk, Christine (Gary Beasley) Houk, Rene’ Chittenden, Johanna (Robert) Kahlbaum and Katherine (Matthew) Plank. A caring grandfather to five grandchildren, Lorelai Houk, Danielle Chittenden, Alexis Chittenden, Matthew Beasley and Nathan Beasley.

A Veteran of the U.S. Navy, his motto was “Never Give Up, Never Give In.” A motto that has now transcended words and has become his legacy to his family. Never give up learning, never give into fear and prepare for the unexpected. His lessons will live on through his family and all the lives he has touched.

At Ron’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. He was never happier than when he was out in nature. Whenever you see a full moon that lights the sky like day, he will be there.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America.https://vva.org/donate/ To leave a memory you have of Ron, to sign his guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.