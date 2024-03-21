What to do in Saline this weekend: Steak Fry, Big Band, Fish Fry, Taco Truck, Saline River Nigh Calls and More

It's going to be a chilly weekend - but that doesn't stop the fun. Here's what we found our community calendar.

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 22 - Sunday, Mar 24

FEATURED EVENTS

Steak Fry Friday - Fri Mar 22 5:00 pm

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

5-7pm. Choice of entree: Steak ($25), Salmon ($20), Chicken ($15), cooked on our huge outdoor grill and served with baked beans, green beans, potatoes, mac & cheese, tossed salad, roll, dessert. Children's entree: hotdog or hamburger - $10 for kids 5-12; under 5 free. Open to the public!

Depot Town Big Band - Fri Mar 22 7:00 pm

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

Classic Big Band music following Tri-County's Steak Fry. Band plays from 7-9pm in Tri-County's upstairs ballroom. Cash bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Suggested tax-deductible donation: $5, but more is better! It keeps the band going! Come for dinner, and stay for music and dancing!

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Mar 22 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

SASC Blood Drive - Fri Mar 22 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

There is a critical blood shortage in the US; when blood donations are low, it can take weeks to build inventory back up. To donate at the Versiti Blood Drive, please go to https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1557… to schedule an appointment or call SASC for assistance.

[more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton - Fri Mar 22 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you've ever had!! Everything's made with love♥️🌮

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 22 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $18 (seniors age 60 & over, $15; kids ages 6-12, $15; kids under 6, free).

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 23 9:00 am

Liberty School

Michael Snyder-Barker plays for us from 9am-11am in the info area this week!All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts! Visit every Saturday to find fresh produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, fish, bread, baked goods, coffee, spices and more. Join us for kids' activities, live music and cooking demos!

Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking, service animals only

Yoga + Sound - Sat Mar 23 6:00 pm

3830 Packard Road

Join Sound Healer, Rob Meyer-Kukan and Yoga Instructor, Paul Barr for this heartfelt pairing of Yoga + Sound at 7 Notes Natural Health.

Paul will lead a mindful yoga practice that focuses on deep relaxation and release. Rob will support with gentle sounds of singing bowls, gongs, and more. An extended time of savasana will allow you to deeply rest into the practice while being immersed in sacred sound.

Investment: $40/event

Register here: https://forms.gle/bCFhjdkRVMQ4kTbB7

Please bring a… [more details]

Night Calls at the Saline River Preserve - Sat Mar 23 7:30 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Join us as we explore the preserve at night and listen for the calls of frogs and owls and other night creatures! And enjoy some hot chocolate too. All ages welcome! (Free) Join us in the parking lot.

[more details]

