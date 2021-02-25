Victor Guenther, US Army Veteran, Was a Mechanic in Saline, Retired from the University of Michigan

Victor Herbert Guenther 87, of Ann Arbor, Michigan (formerly of Saline) went to be with Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Victor was born February 24, 1933 to the late Herman A. Guenther and Ethel M. (Russell) Guenther.

On September 13, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Kay L. Austin.

Vic is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kay (Austin) Guenther; his daughter, Sandra (Mark) Wellet; five grandchildren, Matthew (Lauren) Guenther, Nicholas (Lisa) Wellet, Brendan Guenther, Stephanie Wellet, and Bradley Guenther, and three great-grandchildren, Charles and Holly Wellet and Avery Guenther. He is also survived by three sisters: Marian (Richard) Sayler, Esther (Ralph) Gross, and Elizabeth (Donald) Sutherland; as well as many nieces, nephews, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael L. Guenther; three sisters: Ellen Haeussler, Katherine Scherdt, and Louise Monroe; three brothers: William Guenther, Robert Guenther, and Theodore Guenther; and a sister (Carol) in infancy.

Vic served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After he was discharged, Vic was a mechanic in Saline for several years then worked for the University of Michigan as a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 1991.

He very much enjoyed fishing, creating and teaching stained glass art, and traveling with Kay to all 50 states and many foreign countries. They also spent 16 years as Winter Texans in the Rio Grande Valley. Vic was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Coldwater.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Due to current restrictions, capacity will be limited and masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 1:20 P.M. at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Coldwater, MI, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Victor’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.