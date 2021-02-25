Saline Arts & Culture Committee Unveils New Logo

(Press release from the Saline Arts and Culture Committee)

The Saline Arts & Culture Committee is launching a new look to reflect the changing face of our community. Thank you to all the Saline area community members who helped choose our new logo by participating in a recent Facebook poll. The logo was designed by committee member Jennifer Vivekanand.

The committee promotes, publicizes and advocates for activities that support creativity in our community by encouraging growth, and expansion of arts and culture in the areas of visual arts, drama, music, dance, historical heritage and the humanities.

The goals of this committee are reflected in our varied projects—current ones include Art Around Saline, The Bixby Collection, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. These projects serve to highlight and bring awareness to the work of local artists, increasing pride in our city, and promoting its growing art culture.