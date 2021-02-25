2-25-2021 11:00am
Water Service Will Be Interrupted for 18 Customers in Saline Friday
18 customers in Saline's Wildwood neighborhood will lose water service between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26.
The city's Department of Public Works is repairing a water valve leak on Wildwood Drive at Wildwood Trail. The work will require closing the main, resulting in a complete loss of water pressure to the following addresses:
- 1642 Wildwood Trail
- 1608 Wildwood Trail
- 1473 Wildwood Trail
- 1411 Wildwood Trail
- 1631 Wildwood Trail
- 1603 Wildwood Trail
- 1455 Wildwood Trail
- 1408 Wildwood Trail
- 1626 Wildwood Trail
- 1590 Wildwood Trail
- 1439 Wildwood Trail
- 1395 Wildwood Trail
- 1617 Wildwood Trail
- 1587 Wildwood Trail
- 1425 Wildwood Trail
- 1388 Wildwood Trail
- 2819 Hawthorne Way
- 1200 Woodland Drive
Residents will receive a boil-water advisory, per state regulations, that will be in effect for at least 38 hours.
Interim DPW Director Mike Green wrote that "every effort will be made to limit the length of this water service interruption."
Anyone with questions is advised to contact DPW Foreman Ryan Marion at 429-5624.