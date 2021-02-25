Water Service Will Be Interrupted for 18 Customers in Saline Friday

18 customers in Saline's Wildwood neighborhood will lose water service between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26.

The city's Department of Public Works is repairing a water valve leak on Wildwood Drive at Wildwood Trail. The work will require closing the main, resulting in a complete loss of water pressure to the following addresses:

1642 Wildwood Trail

1608 Wildwood Trail

1473 Wildwood Trail

1411 Wildwood Trail

1631 Wildwood Trail

1603 Wildwood Trail

1455 Wildwood Trail

1408 Wildwood Trail

1626 Wildwood Trail

1590 Wildwood Trail

1439 Wildwood Trail

1395 Wildwood Trail

1617 Wildwood Trail

1587 Wildwood Trail

1425 Wildwood Trail

1388 Wildwood Trail

2819 Hawthorne Way

1200 Woodland Drive

Residents will receive a boil-water advisory, per state regulations, that will be in effect for at least 38 hours.

Interim DPW Director Mike Green wrote that "every effort will be made to limit the length of this water service interruption."

Anyone with questions is advised to contact DPW Foreman Ryan Marion at 429-5624.