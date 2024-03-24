Ingrid Smart, Mother of 2, Spent Her Career in Education, Loved Spending Time With Family

Ingrid Smart, age 74, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, with her family by her side. Ingrid was born in Dearborn, Michigan on April 15, 1949, to the late Arne and Anna (Ekman) Kaas. On June 6, 1970, she married the late Robert T. Smart. Ingrid is survived by her two daughters, Britt Smart (Jeff Fuchs) of Livonia and Kirsten Smart (Jameson Schultz) of Saline, and her four grandchildren Elisabet Fuchs, Katrin Fuchs, Robert Schultz, and Alice Schultz. She is also survived by her sister Ruthann (David) Stevens, and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers Gordon and Arnold Kaas, husband Robert Smart, and second husband Weston Schultz.

Ingrid graduated from the University of Michigan with both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education. She worked as a Human Resource Administrator in Dearborn for 10 years and as a special education teacher in Chelsea for 15 years until her retirement in 2010. During retirement, she spent most of her time at her favorite place on Hubbard Lake, where she took her dog for long walks and enjoyed beautiful sunsets on the water.

She was an avid reader and would do the daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper, which made her an excellent teammate for any trivia contest. She took several trips to Sweden, Norway, and Denmark to visit her extended family and learn more about her family's heritage. But above all, she loved to spend time with her daughters and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her genuine laugh, witty humor, and ability to listen and encourage all.

Ingrid was a long-time member of Holy Faith Church in Saline. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, April 5, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at Holy Faith Church in Saline, 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, promptly at 3:00 P.M. A visitation with refreshments will follow at the church. Memorial contributions in Ingrid’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the Church. Burial will take place at a later time and will be held in the Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia. To leave a memory you have of Ingrid, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

