Furlong Wins Saline Wrestling's Ryan Estrada Award

Saline High School junior Isaac Furlong won the wrestling team's Ryan Estrada award.

Furlong wrestled in the heavyweight class, often competing against much bigger and heavier opponents. He was second in the individual district and was one win away from qualifying for the state tournament.

The Ryan Estrada Award is awarded to the wrestler who exhibits hard work and dedication in the wrestling room.

Estrada was a three-sport athlete who died of a cardiac event at Saline High School before wrestling practice in January 2017. He wrestled and was a lineman on the football team. A scholarship in his name also helps students attend sports camps.

