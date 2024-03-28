Mother and Grandmother Robin Willits, Known for Creativity and Humor, Worked at McNaughton and Gunn

Robin Juliana Willits was unexpectedly called home to Heaven on March 24, 2024 at the age of 59. Born May 9th, 1964 in Detroit, MI to the late Raymond Willits and Regina Willits (Creton), the youngest of seven children. She was baptized May 31, 1964 at Our Lady of Sorrows in Detroit and confirmed January 22, 1978 at St. Andrew the Apostle in Saline.

She is survived by her daughter Heather (Michael) Neuburger and her three grandchildren Johnathan, Lucas, and Amelia, who were so blessed to have grandma live with them the last three years. She is also survived by her siblings Rachelle (James) Binkley, Rosalind (Casimir) Wodarski, Stuart (Carol) Willits, Rhonda (William) Clore, and Raylene (James) Kohler. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nephews and niece. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Steven Willits.

She was a graduate of Saline High School and an employee of McNaughton and Gunn in Saline for 28 years where she held a number of roles and forged many lifelong friendships.

Robin was a jokester! She opened her heart to everyone and would lift your spirits with a ready smile and probably a joke. Making you laugh always made her happy. She was a loyal friend to everyone. She was artistic and enjoyed decorating the office and bringing joy to her coworkers. If you were happy, she was happy. She spearheaded many fundraisers and then supported that effort with her culinary delights. Bake sales were her specialty! If you were lucky enough to have had them, her soups, raisin bread, and cheesecakes were second to none. She had a sweet tooth for sure and her grandkids knew where her stash was! Nothing was too good for the lights of her life! She loved word games on her phone and board games, particularly Scrabble. She was well- read and had her dictionary at the ready during games. Everything was ready in late spring for camping trips. She loved to keep activities rolling to the late-night hours when the most mischievous Robin entertained us around the campfire. Her best camping buddy was her grandson Johnathan, they were two peas in a pod. In her teen years she was a great bowler and loved the competition. She would also bellow out, at the top of her lungs- Air Supply. She wrote all the words to GREASE on the album cover and then proudly displayed them in her room. In recent years, the family fun person, she loved watching kid shows with her grandkids. She was always a fun grandma with a comforting lap to sit on. There was no end to the pride she had for Heather, Mike and her grandkids. She went to nieces’ plays, nephews ball games, soccer games, and concerts and was always supporting the family. As with everyone, she had her challenges in life, and she was able to overcome many of them. She loved god with all her heart and soul and always put her trust in Him. Though we may not understand the untimeliness of her passing, we rejoice for her eternal salvation and her blessed reunion with her father, mother, and brother and look forward one day to our own reunion with her in Heaven.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, April 3, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Marble Park Cemetery in Milan, MI. A luncheon will also be held following the Mass and will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robin’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association – Michigan Chapter. To leave a memory you have of Robin, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

