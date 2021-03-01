Dale Weidmayer, Life-Long Resident of Freedom Township, Devoted His Life to Agriculture

Dale E. Weidmayer, age 76, entered his heavenly home on Friday, February 26, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. A life-long resident of Freedom Township, he spent his entire life dedicated to agriculture. He was born on June 20, 1944, to Erwin and Lucile Weidmayer (Bauer). He attended Manchester schools and graduated with many great and longtime friends. He married Mary Elizabeth Lathrop on August 21, 1965, and she preceded him in death on August 29, 1983. Dale worked the family dairy farm with his dad Erwin, and in his later years, partnered with his son Keith. Dale married his current wife, Susan Fritts (Holliker) on January 25, 1985. Dale was a Freedom Township Trustee and Supervisor for over 40 years. He was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. When not on the farm, he spent a lot of time shearing sheep with his group of friends, which he had many fond memories. He was a long-time member of the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau and the Farmers-A-Go-Go group. Dale loved playing euchre, visiting friends, and in later years, traveling to Florida in the winter.

In addition to his wife, Sue, Dale is survived by his children: Kevin (Kathy) Weidmayer of Reading, MI; Keith (Jeannie) Weidmayer of Ann Arbor, MI; Kyle (Brooke) Weidmayer of Manitowoc, WI; Karla (Jeff) Shankland of Clinton, MI; Jim (Kate) Fritts of Waterville, OH; 13 grandchildren and his sister Betty Weidmayer of Ann Arbor, MI.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral services will then be held at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bridgewater at 2:30 P.M. with a time of gathering beforehand, starting at 2:00 P.M. Pastor Drex Morton will be officiating. At both locations, capacity will be limited, and masks and social distancing will be required. If capacity has been reached at the church, friends may listen to the service from their vehicles in the church parking lot by tuning into 91.1 F.M. Burial will take place in the St. John’s Church Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to the Church, or to the Diuble Family Vision. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. Dale’s family would like to thank Ann Arbor Hospice for his home care, and all his family and friends for the visits, phone calls, cards, and especially, the words of encouragement and love shown to him. To leave a memory you have of Dale, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.