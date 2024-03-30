Christians Offer Prayers for Community, Country and World on Saline Cross Walk

A small group of Christians walked through downtown Saline on Good Friday, stopping at chosen locations to offer prayers for members of the community.

About 20 people participated in the annual Good Friday Cross Walk.

Good Friday is the day Christians observe the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The day is typically observed with prayer, fasting and reflection.

Easter, celebrated Sunday, is the day Christ’s resurrection is celebrated.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1082191512860777 -->

The cross walk began at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. The group stopped at nine places to say prayers, including Oakwood Cemetery, the former home of Saline Area Social Service, St. Paul’s front steps, the four corners, the old Union School, in front of a home on McKay Street, Saline City Hall, the Saline Area Fire Department, and the Community Prayer Garden beside First Presbyterian Church.

At each stop, a prayer was said. Christians prayed for the poor, the faithful, students and teachers, workers and business owners, government officials, emergency workers and military, the poor and those helping the poor, individuals and families in our neighborhoods, and more.

Participants included pastors and members from at least three churches, including First United Methodist Church, St. Paul’s and First Presbyterian.

Amy Triebwasser is the senior pastor at First United Methodist Church.

“I think it’s great when people from different denominations come together for the greater good of the community and I think it’s important that we remember we also serve the same Jesus,” Triebwasser said.

Cross walks are not uncommon in America. What might be unique about the Saline event, designed by Carolyn Minette, is that the group stopped to offer prayers.

“She designed it to be a walkable route for most people and she designed it so that people would pray for the different aspects of our community, and I think that’s the way it should be,” Triebwasser said.

While Christmas is the most celebrated day of the faith, Holy Week commemorates the events that provide Christianity's foundation.

“It’s the most powerful week of the year for us,” Triebwasser said. “We remember during this week that God and Jesus don’t just love us, they put action to their love. Jesus always spoke of love, but he also did things in the world that showed that love.”

The events of Holy Week inspire Christians to try to emulate that action all year.

“It’s not enough to tell people we love them. We have to show people the love. We love people by taking care of them,” Triebwasser said.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/730568225731942 -->

More News from Saline