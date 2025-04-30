BASEBALL: Saline Climbs Back to the Top of the SEC Red

A week after a tough start to the Dexter series ended Saline's unbeaten run in the SEC Red, the Hornets are back in a tie for the lead.

Saline beat Huron 5-1 and 14-2 at Huron Monday. The Hornets are 9-2, tied with Skyline atop the conference. Dexter is 7-4.

Senior Matt Mareno pitched a gem in the opener. In six innings, he gave up three hits an unearned run and he struck out seven against four walks. The only run against came in the first. AJ Hayes pitched the seventh, striking out one and giving up no hits.

Colton Tousa (2-for-3, walk, RBI and run), Nolan Kein (2-for-4) and Brandon Warwinsky (2-for-3, double, one RBI and two runs) led the Saline attack.

Saline scored two runs in the top of the first. Noah Reeves led with a single, stole second, took third on Tousa's bunt single and scored on an error. A single by Klein moved Tousa to second. With you outs, Austine Abbate singled to score Tousa.

In the second Warwinsky singled to short. He took second on an error. With two out, Tousa drove him home with a single to left.

In the fourth, Johnny Arvai singled to short and scored on Warwrinsky's double to right. Warwinsky scored when Tousa's grounder to second was misplayed..

The second game was called after the 5th with Saline leading 14-2.

Noah Reeves pitched four innings. He gave up two runs, one earned, on two hits and four walks while striking out 5. Bradley Sweetland pitched a perfect fifth, striking out 1.

Klein went 3-for-4 with a double and two triples and four RBI to lead the Hornet attack. Tousa was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs. Ryder Concannon had two hits, including a double. Matt Bachran went 2-for-3 with a double.

Saline hosts Huron at 4:30 Wednesday.

