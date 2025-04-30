4-30-2025 2:59pm
SHS Hosts Spring Art Show May 9-11
The Saline High School Spring Art Show happens May 9-11 in the school's media center.
All K-12 art teachers will be there from 4-7 p.m., Friday.
The art will be displayed from 4-7 p.m. Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, and 1-7 p.m., Sunday.
More News from Saline
- Saline's Golf Teams Continue Strong Play Saline's varsity golfers were in four different events in two days.
- Rowing Team Selling Raffle Tickets to Fund Repairs, Fees The Saline High School rowing team is selling raffle tickets to fund equipment repairs and regatta fees.