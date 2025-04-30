Saline MI
4-30-2025 2:59pm

SHS Hosts Spring Art Show May 9-11

The Saline High School Spring Art Show happens May 9-11 in the school's media center.

All K-12 art teachers  will be there from 4-7 p.m., Friday.

The art will be displayed from 4-7 p.m. Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, and 1-7 p.m., Sunday.

More News from Saline
