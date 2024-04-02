Diver James Heisler Earns Place on Academic All-District Team

BEREA, OH -- Jason Heisler (Saline/Saline High School) is one of three men's and women's swimming and diving student-athletes to be named to the 2024 College Sports Communicators Division III Academic All-District Team.

Heisler, who garners his second consecutive accolade and now advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, which will be announced on April 23, 2024, carries a 3.87 grade point average in public relations. This season, he won 12 diving events and was the runner-up in three. Heisler earned two All-OAC honors as he was the runner-up in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events. He was an NCAA Division III Regional Diving Championships qualifier and the OAC Scholar-Athlete of the Month for January. Heisler set a career-best mark in the 3-meter and 11-dive event with 484.30 points. For his career, Heisler is a four-time All-OAC diver. Out of the pool, he is a two-time Academic All-OAC honoree, Dean's List student and Jacket Scholar.

