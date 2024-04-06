WATERPOLO: Saline-Milan Defeats Pioneer, 10-4, Luhrs Scores 5 for Chickadees

The Saline-Milan Chickadees improved to 3-0 with a 10-4 victory over Pioneer Thursday.

Kiera Luhrs led the Chickadees with five goals. Dori Cook scored twice. Alex Lilli, Lila McKenna and Annabelle Williams also scored for the Chickadees.

Laila Nemeth and Kelsey Altevogt were the goalkeepers and split the victory. Each allowed two goals.

Saline struck first on Luhrs' first goal from right in front of the goal. Lillie scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0 with a breakaway shot with 3:10 left to play in the quarter. Cook scored with a Pioneer player excluded with 1:21 to play in the quarter. Saline led 3-0 going into the second.

Cook opened the scoring in the second quarter with a long goal to make it 4-0.

The Chickadees took a 5-0 lead on Luhrs' breakaway goal. Brook Fagan scored to put Pioneer on the board.

Luhrs scored to give the Chickadees a 6-1 lead. The Pioneers' Chloe Cordova scored. Saline-Milan led 6-2 at halftime.

Luhrs scored on another short breakaway to open scoring in the third quarter.

Annabelle Williams scored to give Saline an 8-2 lead. June Galban got one back for the Pioneers.

Luhrs scored at the buzzer to make it 9-3 for the Chickadees.

Sarah Osterholzer opened the scoring for Pioneer in the fourth quarter. With 29 seconds left in the game, Lila McKenna scored for the Chickadees.

