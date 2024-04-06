BASEBALL: 5-Run Seventh Inning Lifts Saline to Victory at Grosse Point Northern

Saline scored five runs in the seventh inning to beat Grosse Pointe Northern, 8-4, on opening day Friday.

Brandon Wise, who pitched three scoreless innings of relief, was credited with the win. He struck out two, walked two and gave up three hits.

Ian Furling went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI, Devin Lilley went 1-for-2 with a run, walk and two RBI, and Austin Abbate was 1-for-4 with a triple, run and two RBI. Reid Muir also had a double and run, going 1-for-4. Matt Mareno also had a terrible.

Saline was down 4-3 when the Hornets came up in the top of the seventh. With one out, Muir reached based on an infield error. Nolan Klein reached on an error by the third basement. Saline had runners at first and second. Brandon Wise walked to load the bases.

Hunter Easton tied the game with a single to left. Furloing doubled on a fly ball to center, scoring two runs and giving Saline a 6-4 lead. Lilley hit a ground ball to third and reached on an error, scoring two more runs.

Wise pitched a scoreless bottom of the inning to seal the victory. He struck out the final batter to end the game.

Saline was down 3-0 after the first inning. The Hornets answered with three runs of their own. Easton flied to second but reached on an error. Furlong singled on a line drive putting runners on the corners. Lilley walked to the load the bases. Brendan Warwinsky grounded into a 1-2-3 a double play, leaving runners at 2nd and 3rd. Abbate followed with a line drive triple to center and then Abbate scored on an error.

