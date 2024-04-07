Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Apr 9 - Saturday, Apr 13

If you're planning to be spend time outdoors, keep your raincoat close.

...

Weather outlook for Monday, Apr 8 - Friday, Apr 12

Monday

Patchy rain with a high of 49 and a low of 32. Sunny in the morning, patchy rain in the afternoon and evening. and clear overnight.

High: 49° Low: 32° with an 82 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday

Moderate rain, with a high of 63 and low of 49 degrees. Clear in the morning, light rain during the afternoon, light drizzle during the evening, clear overnight.

High: 63° Low: 49° with a 67% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 56 and low of 48 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Mist in the morning, light drizzle during the afternoon, patchy rain nearby for the evening, mist overnight.

High: 56° Low: 48° with a 86% chance of rain.

Thursday

Moderate rain, with a high of 53 and low of 43 degrees. Patchy rain nearby for the morning, moderate rain overnight.

High: 53° Low: 43° with a 88% chance of rain.

Friday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 50 and low of 41 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, light rain shower for the afternoon, patchy rain nearby during the evening, clear overnight.

High: 50° Low: 41° with a 84% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

More News from Saline