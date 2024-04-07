What to do in Saline: Storytime Hours, JFK Program, Interfaith Choir Concert, Park Volunteer Meeting and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week. Add your events to our free community calendar.

20 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Apr 9 - Monday, Apr 15

FEATURED EVENTS

Easter Interfaith Choir Concert - Sun Apr 14 4:00 pm

The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints

This free concert will celebrate the life, ministry, atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is an interfaith gathering of church musicians from around the Saline area, with choirs and instrumentalists each performing a musical selection. The concert will culminate with a mass choir and instrumentalists presenting the combined anthem "Easter Alleluias".Light refreshments will be provided after the concert. All are invited to attend! [more details]

Other Events

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Apr 8 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance… [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Tue Apr 9 11:45 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Discover the calming effects of Yoga and find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Don't worry if you're new to Yoga or have specific needs, as our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, everyone is welcome to join. Hybrid- Take it via Zoom or in… [more details]

Adult Coloring - Tue Apr 9 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!

Click here to register.

[more details]

Time Travelers - Tue Apr 9 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

Take a journey through history to explore different time periods. This session's adventure will be the Titanic. Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

New Adult Supported Social Club: Kitchen Sink Crafts - Tue Apr 9 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun.

This program is generously funded by the Carl F. Schrandt Endowment Fund. Click here to register.

[more details]

JFK: America's Beloved President - Wed Apr 10 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

John F. Kennedy is widely regarded as one of the most beloved Presidents of the United States. His popularity derived from his ability to connect with and understand the values and experiences of his fellow Americans during that era. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2305 [more details]

Adaptive Hatha Yoga - Wed Apr 10 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Discover the calming effects of Yoga and find your Zen! Our class incorporates a variety of poses that can be enjoyed while standing, using a chair, or even on the floor. Don't worry if you're new to Yoga or have specific needs, as our modified poses cater to the majority of students. Please bring along your yoga mat, a yoga belt, two blankets or towels, and two yoga blocks. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, everyone is welcome to join. Hybrid- Take it via Zoom or in… [more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club: Mabuhay! - Wed Apr 10 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month's book will be announced March 13.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please… [more details]

Trivia Night: Pseudonyms - Wed Apr 10 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

What's your name, man? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet. Say my name, say my name. Hi, my name is (what?).

This week is all about Pseudonyms! Also known - as this week's Trivia!… [more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Apr 11 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs, and more while developing early literacy skills.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: April 11, 18, 25, and May 2; please contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Apr 11 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics. After that is a small-group… [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club: Hula by Jasmin Iolani Hakes - Thu Apr 11 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together in person to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading Hula: A Novel by Jasmin Iolani Hakes.Click here to register.

Click here to request a… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 12 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.



[more details]

Canvas & Cookies - Fri Apr 12 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Learn the art of painting step by step! Join us in 2024 for Michigan-inspired painting sessions led by Katherine. Throughout the process, you'll gain valuable insights into composition, color usage, and the elements and principles of art. Feel free to indulge in Linda's delicious chocolate chip cookies and let the artistic journey unfold in this welcoming and stress-free class. No previous experience required. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Friends of the Parks Information Meeting - Fri Apr 12 6:00 pm

Mill Pond Park

Do you want to help improve Saline's parks?

The Saline Parks Commission will introduce the Friends of the Parks program at an informational meeting from 6-7 p.m., April 12 under the pavilion at Mill Pon Park.

The commission wants to recruit volunteers to help with maintenance, beautification and fundraising activities to keep the parks beautiful.

In the initial phases, the Friends of the Parks will focus on volunteer groups to improve Mill Pond Park, Brecon Park and Canterbury Park.

[more details]

Best Buddies Friendship Walk - Sat Apr 13 8:00 am

The Detroit Zoo

Best Buddies Friendship Walk Michigan

Mission

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with IDD.

Join 50,000 participants at 70+… [more details]

Women's Retreat: This is My Story, This is My Song - Sat Apr 13 9:00 am

First Presbyterian Church of Saline

Christian Faith Retreat led by Reverend Renee Roederer, 9am-3:30pm. Through art, writing, singing and storytelling, craft the story of and discern the practice of your Christian Faith. Registration cost is $25 and includes lunch. Scholarships are available by contacting the church office at admin@salinepres.org or at 734-429-4140. First Presbyterian Church of Saline is a welcoming and affirming church for LGBTQ+ people. [more details]

Sing for Seniors - Celebrating 50 years of EHM Senior Solutions - Sat Apr 13 7:30 pm

The Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School

Sing for Seniors a benefit concert celebrating 50 years of EHM Senior Solutions service to Saline, featuring THREE MEN and a TENOR. Tickets available at https://ehmss.org/event/sing-for-seniors

Hosted by Evangelical Homes of Michigan Foundation [more details]

Sing for Seniors: A Benefit Event Celebrating 50 Years of EHM Senior Solutions - Sat Apr 13 7:30 pm

Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School

Great pop vocal music, quick-witted humor, and overall likeability make THREE MEN and a TENOR a unique vocal music and comedy show experience that cannot be matched. THREE MEN and a TENOR has regularly sold-out shows at performing arts centers, theatres, festivals and fairs for over 31 years with a powerful blend of vocal harmonies and feel-good music for all ages. They are a can’t miss act that delivers big fun!

Our opening act will be Mellifluous, Saline High School's Barbershop Quartet.

… [more details]

