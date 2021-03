Saline Area Schools/Saline Community Education and Hoeft Promotions, LLC are

assisting the crafters from the March 13, 2021, Saline Craft Show with promoting

their contact information only. We are not liable for any other release of information.

Contact: cheryl.hoeft@gmail.com

This information is valid through March 31, 2021. https://bit.ly/3tWX22u