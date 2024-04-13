Saline Music Students Earn State Honors
Several Saline High School Band and Orchestra musicians received honors after participating in the MSBOA State Solo and Ensemble festivals recently.
Marianna Lempley, euphonium, Tirian Cooper, viola, and Quinton Riggs, French horn, were selected as Outstanding Soloists for the State of Michigan.
Neva Rognes, trumpet, and Quinton Riggs, French horn, were selected for the State Honors Brass Ensemble.
And Tirian Cooper, viola, was selected for the State Honors String Ensemble.
Several Saline students scored superior ratings on their proficiency exams, which include solo performance, memorized scales and sight reading.
The maximum score is 100. The following students earned superior ratings:
- Bella Avila, Clarinet, 88
- Ellis Buchanan, Trombone 88
- Lauren Durant, Trumpet 87
- Nancy Gage, Flute 94
- Noah Heaton, Tenor Saxophone 85
- Ray Jenkins, Percussion 89
- Truman Johnson, Oboe 92
- Yohei Kuroda, Tuba 93
- Yohei Kuroda, Violin 93
- Tirian Cooper, Viola 100
- Marianna Lemley, Euphonium 86
- Sarah Marcinkiewicz, Clarinet 86
- Kennedy Orwig, Clarinet 94
- Shepard Orwig, Alto Saxophone 95
- Holly Peavler, English Horn 97
- Quinton Riggs, French Horn 100
- Neva Rognes, Trumpet 95
- Marcus Stanish, Tuba 85
- Henry Strozeski, Baritone Saxophone 85
- Michael Talvitie, Tuba 85
Saline students also had 16 ensembles perform at the state festival. 12 earned "superior" ratings and the other four earned second-division "good" ratings.
