Saline Music Students Earn State Honors

Several Saline High School Band and Orchestra musicians received honors after participating in the MSBOA State Solo and Ensemble festivals recently.

Marianna Lempley, euphonium, Tirian Cooper, viola, and Quinton Riggs, French horn, were selected as Outstanding Soloists for the State of Michigan.

Neva Rognes, trumpet, and Quinton Riggs, French horn, were selected for the State Honors Brass Ensemble.

And Tirian Cooper, viola, was selected for the State Honors String Ensemble.

Several Saline students scored superior ratings on their proficiency exams, which include solo performance, memorized scales and sight reading.

The maximum score is 100. The following students earned superior ratings:

Bella Avila, Clarinet, 88

Ellis Buchanan, Trombone 88

Lauren Durant, Trumpet 87

Nancy Gage, Flute 94

Noah Heaton, Tenor Saxophone 85

Ray Jenkins, Percussion 89

Truman Johnson, Oboe 92

Yohei Kuroda, Tuba 93

Yohei Kuroda, Violin 93

Tirian Cooper, Viola 100

Marianna Lemley, Euphonium 86

Sarah Marcinkiewicz, Clarinet 86

Kennedy Orwig, Clarinet 94

Shepard Orwig, Alto Saxophone 95

Holly Peavler, English Horn 97

Quinton Riggs, French Horn 100

Neva Rognes, Trumpet 95

Marcus Stanish, Tuba 85

Henry Strozeski, Baritone Saxophone 85

Michael Talvitie, Tuba 85

Saline students also had 16 ensembles perform at the state festival. 12 earned "superior" ratings and the other four earned second-division "good" ratings.

