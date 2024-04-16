5th Generation Saline Resident Gary Braun Loved His Hometown

Gary Braun, age 68, of Saline, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at his home. He was born September 10, 1955 in Ann Arbor, MI to Theodore and Gladys (Robison) Braun. On August 26, 1978, he married Kim M. Clark at Weller’s in Saline, Michigan and she preceded him in death May 26, 2019. Gary was also preceded in death by his parents.

A fifth generation Saline resident, Gary absolutely loved his hometown. He graduated from Saline High School in 1973. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and the Kiwanis Club of Saline. Gary was a devoted University of Michigan fan and avid golfer, serving as commissioner for the annual Shanty Creek golf trip. He treasured time spent with his family and greatly enjoyed trips to the family cottage at Higgins Lake and winters in Florida. A man with a heart of gold, Gary was always ready to lend a handyman’s hand and help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Gary is survived by his son Kyle (Meghan) Braun, four-legged fur buddy Morgan, brothers Steve (Shelley) Braun and Roger (Mary) Braun; sisters Cindy (Wes) Armbuster, Barb (Charlie) Truesdell and Nancy (Chris) Leite; sister-in-law Lee Ann (Michael) Barrineau, brother-in-law James (Dedra) Clark, nieces and nephews Clark (Erin) Barrineau, Sarah (Tyler) Blank, Chris (Amber) Clark, Colin Clark, Lee Braun, Evan (Michelle) Braun, TJ Braun, Brett (Madeline) Braun, Nicole Truesdell, Anastasia (Ethan) Lohmann, Danielle (Danny) Bulemore, Peter (Brooke) Leite, John Leite, Jacob (Kate) Leite, Anne (Phil) Giorio, Logan (Stephanie) Braun and Katie (Nate) Reister; and loving companion Sandee Sheats.

A funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, April 20, 2024 at St. Paul United Church of Christ with visitation beginning at 10 am (122 W. Michigan Avenue, Saline). Pastor James Coran will officiate. The family will receive friends 5-8 pm Friday, April 19, 2024 at the church. Gary will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Saline.

To view a livestream of the funeral service, click HERE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ or the Kiwanis Club of Saline.

St. Paul United Church of Christ: 122 W. Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI 48176

Kiwanis Club of Saline: 3702 Hedgerow Drive, Saline, MI 48176

