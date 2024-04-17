Girls High School Flag Football League
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/49FcNi8
Through the Detroit Lions Football Education program - we are looking to join the High School Girls Flag Football League. This league will begin Mid-April and run until May 19. Uniforms and equipment will be provided. The games are May 4th at Gabriel Richard in Ann Arbor, May 12th at Saline, and May 19th at Ford Field.
Practice schedule is TBD
This is a FREE program!
