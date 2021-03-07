Mayor Marl Calls for Moment of Silence For Former State Rep. Margaret O'Connor

At the beginning of Monday's Saline City Council meeting, Mayor Brian Marl called for a moment of silence to honor the late Margaret O'Connor.

O'Connor represented the Saline area in the Michigan Legislature from 1982 to 1992 and also served on the Lodi Township Board and Washtenaw Board of Commissioners.

"I have to admit that, politically, representative O'Connor and myself would have agreed on probably nothing but I greatly respected and admired her service and she was an honest and forthright individual who told you what she believed in, what she was going to do," Marl said. "The City of Saline does extend our sincere condolences to her friends and family."

