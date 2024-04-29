Tippins Market Bans Big Bags to Combat Shoplifting

So it's not just the big cities experiencing an increase in shoplifting.

Wal-Mart on State Street is always a hot spot for shoplifting on the crime mapping website.

And now Tippins Market in Lodi Township is adjusting its policies to fight a "dramatic increase" in shoplifting this year.

On its Facebook Page, the store announced it was banning large bags and backpacks due to the increase in shoplifting in 2024.

"We have seen a dramatic increase in shoplifting in 2024 and have to implement a No bags and No backpack policy and Tippins Market."

Answering a question from someone on Facebook, the store said it has a very good security camera system and that it will "quietly prosecute" shoplifters.

The area near Wal-Mart shows 12 shoplifting incidents since mid-March, according to the Clemis crime map.

