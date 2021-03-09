Army Veteran Bill Doty Worked in Software, Loved Watching Grandkids Compete in Sports and Perform in Concerts

William “Bill” Doty, 80, a long-time resident of Saline, quietly passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

His family was the highlight of his life. He was married for 40 years. Watching his grandkids play baseball, hockey, softball & volleyball and perform in concerts and plays made him very happy and full of pride in his retirement years.

He was born in 1940 in Illinois and grew up on a farm. After serving in the Army in Korea as a radar operator, he was trained by Philco-Ford in electronic data processing. He evolved with the growing personal computer industry in hardware systems and repair working for many years at ComShare Inc in Ann Arbor. He formed his own company, Telcom Engineering in Ypsilanti, which specialized in the installation and maintenance of small computer systems and data equipment. His last job before retiring was as Director of Customer Support for Baseview Products.

An avid traveler, he visited dozens of countries on 6 continents and all 50 states. He enjoyed more than 20 ocean cruises and had several RVs in his later years. Another big hobby was bowling. He was on leagues in several area bowling alleys and participated with a close group of friends more than 25 times in the annual ABC national tournament.

He enjoyed flying and for many years held a private pilot’s license. At different times he flew in a helicopter, a military jet, a glider and a hot air balloon.

He enjoyed sharing meals, drinks and laughs with his many longtime friends and co-workers. His was a life very well lived.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary (formerly Stroup), children Becky, Jerry and Tom; grandchildren Kyle, Kailey, Wynton, Gus and Leah. He was preceded in death by his sister Norma and his granddaughter Madelyn.

A celebration of his life will be observed this summer on his birthday.