SAYBS Resurfaces Baseball Fields at 2 Saline Parks

Saline Area Youth Baseball and Softball (SAYBS), a local nonprofit organization, has completed resurfacing projects at two City of Saline baseball fields. The field at Brecon Park and field #3 at Tefft Park (Saline Rec Center) have undergone a complete leveling and resurfacing. The project was completed by MVP Athletic Fields on Wednesday April 24. Total investment into the project was $14,750.

“Our organization is proud to invest in our community to ensure our ball fields continue to be some of nicest and most desirable in the area for years to come for ball players of all ages,” SAYBS President Joe Mierkowicz said.

SAYBS is funded by contributions from local businesses and donors, as well as player registration fees. The local non-profit has been providing the opportunity to play baseball and softball to Saline Youth since 1980. The organization provides House and Travel baseball and softball progams each spring for boys and girls aged 4-14 years old.

