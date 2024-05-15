Saline's Members of Washtenaw United Get Their Varsity Letters

Saline's members of the Washtenaw United championship girls hockey team were presented with their varsity letters at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

Coach Adam Winters and several members of the team were at the meeting to be recognized by Saline Superintendent Steve Laatsch.

Coach Winters let it be known that he was also distributing the varsity letters - rectifying an issue that caused angst and even hard feelings among players, parents and members of the community. Some felt they weren't receiving the letters because it was a girls' sport.

"Thank you very much to Dr. Laatsch and Athletic Director Ashley Mantha for their work recognizing these players with their letters. It's the first time that we've been formally recognized with letters for girls' hockey," Winters said. "So this is a big moment for the team and we greatly appreciate all the work that went on behind the scenes."

The varsity letters were the only thing missing from a storybook season which saw Washtenaw United win the Division 2 championship with a 5-1 victory over Cranbrook Kingswood. Days later, the team was recognized during a Professional Women's Hockey League game at Little Caesars Arena.

After the recognition by Laatsch and the Board of Education, the girls were all smiles.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1790566824599335127 -->

"It means a lot to me because I know that in the past girls' hockey in the past has struggled even to get recognized," player Chloe Dillen said. "So I'm happy to get this recognition."

Sydney Clark said it meant a lot to her - and that it has meaning for future players.

"It meant a lot to me for future athletes to come for future athletes to come for Washtenaw United. I think it's a big step forward to get recognized by the school. We all deserve it," Clark said. "We're all amazing people and great athletes. We've had such a good season and we've come so far and it's really important that we have this."

There were 10 girls on the Washtenaw United hockey team - giving Saline the most representation on the squad.

Coach Winters praised the members of the team.

"I can't say enough about these young women. They're doing great academically. Most are multi-sport athletes or involved in other activities," Winters said.

Winters was assisted by coaches Chad Clark, Steve McDowell and Sue McDowell.

Sydney Clark led Saline players with 12 goals and 14 assists and scored the game-winning goal in the final game. Fellow Saline played Lily Schlack led all defense in offensive categories with eight goals and 10 assists.

The season started on a sour note when the team learned it was losing its home at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. It found a new home at Chelsea. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

"We are one of two or three teams in the state that have their own locker room for girls hockey," Winters said.

More News from Saline