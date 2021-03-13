City of Saline Offices Open for Limited Walk-In Business Starting Monday

Starting Monday, March 15, 2021 Saline City Hall will be open for limited walk-in business including bill payment, notary services, and other general inquiries.

Staff will be available during regular business hours Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

At this time, the Building Department service window will remain available by appointment only. Citizens are still encouraged to consider using no-contact methods of conducting business such as use of the City Hall dropbox or online bill pay.

In addition to limited walk-in services, City Hall will re-open for in-person attendance at public meetings. In-person attendance is subject to state regulations on indoor gatherings including social distancing and mask use. Regular meetings of the Saline City Council will also be viewable via a virtual platform. For more information on how to attend upcoming board and commission meetings residents can visit the City’s website at http://cityofsaline.org/?module=Events.