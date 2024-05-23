Construction Project Slightly Changes Traditional Saline Memorial Day Activities

The annual Saline Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Saline.

The parade launches from Davenport Street this year due to the Harris Street Construction.

Following the parade, there is a ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery.

The parade marshal is US Army Reserve Maj. General Rodney L. Faulk. He commanded the 785th Military Police Battalion in Iraq and deployed with the 300th Military Police Brigade as chief of staff. He has had four mobilization tours since 2002. He is the main speaker at Oakwood Cemetery. Mayor Brian Marl and American Legion Post Commander David Saims are also set to speak.

Following the ceremony there's a free hot dog lunch at the American Legion Post 322. The lunch is sponsored by Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home.

The Memorial Day Breakfast by BSA Troop 439 is back - but it's moving this year due to the Harris Street construction.

The breakfast is at Harry's Auto Service, 223 E, Michigan Ave., from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family. You get you can eat pancakes and two sausages per person.

Cash only.

