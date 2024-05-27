Volunteers Get a Free Michigan Celtic Festival Pass. Here's How You Can Help

Michigan Celtic Festival volunteers can earn a free pass ($18 value!) to the July 12 Festival Friday (evening) and the all day Festival on Saturday, July 13—and enter a drawing to win a $50 gift card!

The newly named Michigan Celtic Festival—formerly the Saline Celtic Festival— is in its second year at the Washtenaw County Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor, with Celtic bands, Highland dance, Highland Athletics, Corgi races, Wee Folks fun, Pipe & Drums, and much more.

Tuesday-Friday July 9-12

Activities include moving gear/equipment from storage to the Farm Council Grounds; setting up tables and chairs; hanging flags and banners; putting equipment/gear in place.

July 12 Festival Friday (evening)

Help at front gate, beer tent, festival store, or other areas.

Saturday, July 13 – All-day Festival fun

Direct parade marchers; greet festivalgoers at the gate; help in Wee Folks area; “booth sit” while people take a break.

Sunday, July 14

Help roll banners, pick up trash, empty kegs, and load trailers return trip(s) to the storage facility.

Sign up at https://www.mi-celtic.org/volunteer/ or email Heather at salinecelticvolunteers@gmail.com.

Visit https://www.mi-celtic.org and Facebook.

More News from Saline