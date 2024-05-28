Jacqueline Fancher, Mother of Two, Taught at Brighton High School

Jacqueline Frances Fancher, age 84, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2024 with her family by her side.

Jackie was born on August 16, 1939 to the late John Peter Hohn and Grace Mildred Hohn (Popilek). She had four siblings; Joane Dubie, the late Rose Marie Nuelle, the late Duane Hohn and the late Jon Hohn.

Jackie is survived by her two children, Julie Brady of California and Laurel (Jeff) Olsen of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Also surviving are her family through marriage to the late Jonce Edward Fancher, son Jonce II “Jeff” (Dixie) Fancher of Saline, son Dan Fancher of Carleton, Michigan, two grandchildren, Isabella Olsen of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Annabella Olsen of Grand Rapids. Other survivors include five grandchildren through marriage, Sierra Fancher of Saline, Michigan, Morgan Fancher of Saline, D'art Fancher of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, Gretchen Fancher of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Kyle Fancher of Utica, Michigan.

Jackie was a High School English and Business Law teacher at Brighton High School in Michigan, teaching grades 9 through 12, retiring in June of 1997. She enjoyed time with her family, especially the grandkids, band performances and social gatherings with friends. She was a member of the Thunderbirds Ski Club, she loved to golf, attend Detroit Symphony Orchestra concerts, and travel. She would attend Catholic mass at our Lady of the Woods in Woodhaven, Michigan when she was feeling well.

A Funeral Service was held Friday at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Following burial, light refreshments will be served at the family’s house. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org, and donation information will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Jackie, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline