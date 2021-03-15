COVID-19: 1 Death, 7 Hospitalizations Since Friday in Washtenaw County

The 238th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Monday afternoon by the health department.

The county data also showed seven new hospitalizations and 98 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 since Friday's update.

The positive test rate remains low in Washtenaw County, at 1.78 percent. The state rate continues to climb, reaching 7.09 percent.

The state reported 3,143 more people testing positive over the last two days. State data also showed 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 15,783.

State data on nursing homes showed no new cases among staff or residents at Evangelical Homes, Linden Square or Storypoint. There hasn't been a new case in a Saline-area nursing home since the Jan. 20 data update.

In Saline schools, the number of quarantines rose for the second straight week. 40 students and two staff members were quarantined according to the weekly update on the district's website. Last week there were 32 students and one staff member quarantined. There were two new positive tests reported, which is down from four last week.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 29 to 278 since Friday - the highest number since Feb. 9. The number of patients receiving treatment with ventilators increased by 12 to 115 - the highest number since Feb. 15. There were 13 pediatric patients with COVID-19.