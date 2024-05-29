Tips for High School Graduation Gifts

The class of 2024 soon will be donning their caps and gowns and

receiving their diplomas. After commencement ceremonies, graduation

parties will soon follow. For party guests, that means finding the right

gifts for grads.

Some high school graduates will continue their studies at colleges

and universities. Others may pursue careers in various trades. Still,

some graduates may be ready to enter the workforce right away. No matter

the direction, these gifts can treat graduates to something special.

Travel accessories

Graduates may want to go on a trip before they take the next step in

their lives. Quality travel gear is a worthy investment. Select luggage

that won't exceed airport carry-on limits so grads can cut the baggage

check lines when they dart away to locales near or far. Carry-on bags

also fit easily in bus cargo areas or in the trunks of cars. Pair the

gifts with standard or digital luggage tags.

Streaming TV device

While it's certainly possible to watch favorite shows or films on

mobile devices, viewing is that much clearer on televisions. Rather than

graduates having to invest in cable television wherever they go,

streaming devices like AppleTV or Roku are portable, which means they

can be used at home, in a dorm room or on vacation.

Secured credit card

Individuals typically are eligible to apply for credit cards once

they reach age 18, which is the age most students are when they graduate

high school. Credit cards are one method of establishing solid credit,

so it can be beneficial for a teen to have one. But it can be

challenging for individuals with no credit histories to get approval. A

secured card, according to CapitalOne, is a credit card that requires

money deposited with the credit card issuer in order to open the

account. This security deposit is held by the issuer as long as the

account is open. Often the security deposit is the same as the credit

limit. Gift-givers can help establish secured cards for grads by

providing the funds for the security deposits.

Wireless earbuds or headphones

Upgrade grads' audio with the newest wireless earbuds or headphones.

This way they can take them to the gym or use them to listen to shows or

music while sharing spaces with others, including college roommates.

Smartphone wallet case

Teenagers are seldom without their phones. A smartphone wallet case

enables graduates to stash IDs, credit or debit cards and some cash into

specially designed pockets built into the phone cases. This keeps all

essentials in one spot.

Framed memorabilia

Whether a graduate was a star athlete or a premier member of the

marching band, gift-givers can provide special memories of time spent in

school. Frame ticket stubs, sports jerseys, show programs, or other

memorabilia that commemorates a graduate's glory days at their alma

mater.

