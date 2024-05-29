Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024: August Staples

August Staples is one of the top students in the Saline High School class of 2024. Staples was awarded the Compass Award for Financial and Digital Literacy.

Staples has already been certified in hardware, operating systems, networking and cyber security. Staples will attend the Michigan Technological University next year.

Staples honored teacher Dr. Steven Sartori at the Compass Awards banquet.

"I want to thank Dr. Sartori for everything he's done for me. Throughout my academic career he's been an invaluable guide and has truly let me work at my own pace and let me explore everything I'm interested in," Staples said.

