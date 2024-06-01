Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Reed Muir

Reed Muir is one of the top students in the Saline High School class of 2024. Muir was honored and received a medal at the Compass Awards for having grades in the top five percent of his class.

Muir is a National Merit Scholarship finalist. He earned a place on the Gold Honor Roll. He's a member of the Academic All State.

He's been a varsity player for the Saline baseball team for three years and won the SEC Red each of the last two years. Muir will attend Bucknell University, where he will study chemical engineering and play baseball.

At the Compass Awards, each student honors an influential teacher. Muir chose to honor Astrid Leese.

"I've known Senora since middle school. Every single year I've had her Senora has made an intentional effort to build a relationship with me and get to know me," Muir said. "Not every teacher gets to know you and your interests. Every time I'd go to her class at 7:55 in the morning, we would talk about something related to me. She always took the time to do that, and I'm so grateful for her."

