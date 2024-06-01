Lots of Smiles on a Sunny Afternoon at the Saline Community Carnival
The Saline Community Carnival debuted outside the Saline Rec Center on a sunny Friday afternoon.
Here's a quick tour of the carnival.
The carnival continues Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Rec Center is located at 1866 Woodland Drive. You can park in the lot north of the Rec Center or at the Tefft Park baseball diamonds, or you can park south of the center at Davco.
