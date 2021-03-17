Your Guide to St. Paddy's Day 2021 in Saline!

Last year, around St. Patrick's Day, the world shut down just as the local restaurants and taverns planned to celebrate.

12 months later, the celebrations are resuming - though restaurateurs are promising safety and requiring social distancing.

We asked the local establishments what they planned for St. Paddy's Day. Here's what they told us.

Salt Springs Brewery (734) 295-9191

Salt offers corned beef and cabbage (plus red potatoes, carrot and onion) for $17. The corned beef Reuben is on special for $2 off.

For the beverage fans, Salt Springs Brewery is offering their Craft and Tan - the Salt Patty's Stout along with their Old Miner ESB.

Dan's Downtown Tavern (734) 429-3159

Dan's is planning an all-day St. Paddy's Day party. It starts with breakfast at 8 a.m. - in-house smoked corned beef and hash with eggs. You can choose coffee or Guinness as your beverage.

Starting at noon, Dan's will serve a corned beef and cabbage with potatoes and carrots lunch/dinner. The Y Town Hoolies perform from 5-9 p.m. on the the patio.

Oscar's Sports and Grill (734) 429-7700

Oscars has lots of specials. The Irish Bundle - two Reubens, two green drafts, two Irish Car Bombs for $40. The Oscar's Classic Reuben features Grobble's corn beef, baby Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing served on Benny's rye with a side of fries for $13. The Spicy Irish Banger is $12. Or try a Boozy Shamrock Shake for $7.

Brecon Grille (734) 429-4868

Paul at Brecon didn't answer our email, but we found this on Twitter. Looks like it might be too late to order the party packs.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/BGSaline/status/1368368762076954626 -->

Bridgewater Bank

Our friends at the bank didn't return our email. But we plucked this from their Facebook Page.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/bridgewaterbanktavern/posts/10159235884906550 -->

Do you know any other establishments planning St. Paddy's Day fun? Add the details in the comments!