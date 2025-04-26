Saline Grad Logan Evans to Make Major League Debut Sunday

Logan Evans, the 6'4, 24-year-old graduate of Saline High School, is expected to debut in The Show on Sunday.

Evans is expected to start for the Seattle Mariners against the Miami Marlins at 4:10 p.m.. (1:10 p.m., PDT).

"I'm definitely super ecstatic," Evans told the media Saturday. "Getting out here to see the field for the first time was just breathtaking."

Evans was drafted in the 12th Round of the 2023 draft when he played for the University of Pittsburgh. He had previously played for Penn State. His career in college was nothing special. Ever since he was drafted, however, Evans' rise has done nothing but rise.

He's gone from rookie ball, to AA (9-5, 3.20, (98K in 107 innings) to AAA. This year at Tacoma, he's 1-1 with an ERA off 3.86 and 23 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.

At Saline, Evans was a pitcher for the 2017 team that won the state championship. He was also a member of the classic Jake-Fosdick-coached basketball team that nearly defeated Emoni Bates in districts.

