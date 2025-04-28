Once a Hornet: Evans Wins his Major League Debut in Seattle

Saline High School grad Logan Evans won his Major League Baseball debut Sunday in Seattle.

Pitching for the Mariners, Evans went 5 innings, allowing two its and two earned runs while striking out three and walking three.

Evans left with a 7-1 lead after the fifth. The Miami Marlins stormed back to make it a one-run game, the victory was preserved.

Evans gave up a home run in the first inning, but wasn't fazed.

“That’s where I just felt like I’ve just got to keep grinding for the team, and I know they’re going to put up runs,” Evans said, according to the Seattle Times. “This lineup is stacked, and we’re obviously rolling right now. So, it was cool. Seeing home runs from the dugout in the show is a pretty cool experience.”

Mariners manager Dan Wilson praised the work of the rookie, according to the Times.

“He was in control of what he was doing the whole game, and I thought he pitched very well for his first time out,” manager Dan Wilson said. “I don’t think you could have told it was his first time out, had you not known. I thought he pitched very well, mixed all his stuff. That’s what he does, and I think that’s what makes him successful.”

