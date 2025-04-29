BASEBALL: The Hornets React to the Major League Debut of Logan Evans

We caught up to the the Saline varsity baseball team to get their reaction to the Major League debut of Saline graduate Logan Evans, who debuted with the Seattle Mariners.

We spoke with college-bound pitchers Matt Mareno and Noah Reeves (former bat boy in the Evans years), and coaches Al Zeiher and Josh Reeves.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1917264744085414063 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1917263506417570046 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1917262529820295465 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1917261986645094622 -->

More News from Saline