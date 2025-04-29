Saline MI
4-29-2025 1:24pm

BASEBALL: The Hornets React to the Major League Debut of Logan Evans

Noah Reeves wears special glasses and put on a persona on the mount in honor of Logan "Beast Mode" Evans.

We caught up to the the Saline varsity baseball team to get their reaction to the Major League debut of Saline graduate Logan Evans, who debuted with the Seattle Mariners.

We spoke with college-bound pitchers Matt Mareno and Noah Reeves (former bat boy in the Evans years), and coaches Al Zeiher and Josh Reeves.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1917264744085414063 -->
<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1917263506417570046 -->
<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1917262529820295465 -->
<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1917261986645094622 -->
