Veterans Commemorate D-Day Anniversary at Saline American Legion

Veterans commemorated the 80th Anniversary of D-Day during two ceremonies at the Saline American Legion Post 322 Thursday.

On June 6, 1944, the Allies stormed the beaches in Normandy, France, establishing a foothold in Europe that was important to the efforts to liberate Nazi-occupied territories and the defeat of Germany in World War II.

On Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m., the veterans honored the Americans who fought at Normandy with a bugle reveille and salute.

Then at 5 p.m., veterans offered a prayer, playing of the bugle and a 21-gun salute.

Air Force veteran Curtis Leanna gave the prayer during the afternoon service.

"It's important to celebrate those who gave so much to give us what we have today," Leanna said.

Army veteran Paul Schwimmer has stood on Omaha Beach with veterans who landed on D-Day.

"It was an amazing experience. And the incredible thing was the French people in Normandy. They remembered. They understood how important it was. And they were so grateful for the sacrifices that were made," Schwimmer said.

