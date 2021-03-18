Stully's Commuity Education Basketball ﻿Recap and Tournament Predictions

Scott Stull reviews last week's Saline High School Rec Basketball action, previews the tourney, gives you the top scorers and more.

March 14 Recap

Jelly Universe-67 V Hornets-35

Jelly U had little trouble with the young Hornets in this early “spring forward” match up. JU powered inside with Augie Hutchison and Jack Allen as they led the offense with 16 points each. Chance Bezeau and Luke Rykard were also in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Noah Bonner was the lone Hornet in double figures with 10 points.

Jelly Universe-81 V Doc Deans-64

I expected Jelly U to have a little trouble with Doc Deans in game #2 of a back-to-back, but they cruised in this one. JU used the inside-outside combo of Augie Hutchison/Jack Allen as they led the offense with 24 and 29 points, respectively. Luke Rykard was also in double figures with 13 points. Doc Deans were paced on offense by Sam Jane(23), Julian Downey(19) and Kieran Dean(14).

Prestige Worldwide-106 V Doc Deans-69

Yup, Prestige by a bunch was my prediction. Nathan Holmberg exploded for 38 second half points to lead the potent Prestige offense. Luke Darmos and Nathan Luther notched 20+ games with 22 and 20, respectively. Doc Deans placed five in double digits as Julian Downey scored 19, Nate Hermanson 14, Sam Jane and Kieran Dean with 12 each, while Evan Grill tallied 10 points.

KoolAidJammers-59 V Fighting Fluffies-31

KAJ finally showed up!! This team played inspired basketball as 8 players scored in the victory. Donny Opland and Larry Robinson paced the offense with 16 points each. Fluff’s were led on offense by Bob Butler with 14 points and Aidan Arbaugh with 12.

Fighting Fluffies-63 V Average Joe’s-56

Joe’s battled in this one as they kept it close to the end of the game. Bob Butler scored 30 points and Aidan Arbaugh had 16 to lead the Fluff offense. Joe’s were led by Hayden Clarke’s 30 points.

Malnourished Men-49 V Fighting Keebler’s-30

The Keebler offense struggled as Men neutralized the scoring punch of Moorman/Cherry and held the combo to 15 points total. Men were missing a few players, but managed to squeeze out enough offense for the win. Zach Socha scored 18 and Grant Male added 10 for the winners. Keebler’s were led by Luke Helmer’s 12 points.

Standings: Record Point Differential

Prestige Worldwide 6-0 +123 Jelly Universe 5-2 +50 Malnourished Men 4-2 +12 Fighting Fluffies 4-3 -12 KoolAidJammers 3-3 +27 Fighting Keeblers 3-3 +15 Doc Deans 2-5 -5 Hornets 1-5 -126 Average Joe’s 1-6 -76

Top Scorers:

Nate Holmberg-38 Bob Butler-30 Hayden Clarke-30 Jack Allen-29 Augie Hutchison-24 Sam Jane-23 Luke Darmos-22 Nathan Luther-20 Julian Downey-19 Julian Downey-19 Zach Socha-18 Jack Allen-16 Augie Hutchison-16 Donny Opland-16 Larry Robinson-16 Aidan Arbaugh-16 Chance Bezeau-15 Nate Hermanson-14 Kieran Dean-14 Bob Butler-14 Luke Rykard-13 Sam Jane-12 Kieran Dean-12 Aidan Arbaugh-12 Luke Helmer-12 Luke Rykard-10 Noah Bonner-10 Evan Grill-10 Grant Male-10

Predictions for 3/21(Tourney Sunday!!)

Game 1 #8 Hornets V #9 Average Joe’s @ 8am

Hornets won their only game versus the Joe’s during the regular season by 10+. If Joe’s can hit some 3’s, they have the advantage. If Hornets continue to play good team basketball and stop Hayden Clarke, they should take the dub! I am gonna go with the young Hornets in a close one, 3 or less.

Game 2 #3 Malnourished Men V #6 Fighting Keeblers @ 9am

In a rematch of last week’s game, it will be interesting how the teams make adjustments on the offensive and defensive end. Men shutdown the Moorman/Cherry combination on offense, and had enough offense for the win. Keeblers struggled on offense and with defending the give-n-go. The Keeblers will neehttps://thesalinepost.com/node/add/article?location_tid=16081&org_nid=1… to find some offense and lockdown on “D” to have a chance. I think Men will make adjustments and have all of their players, leading to the win. Men by 8+.

Game 3 #4 Fighting Fluffies V #5 KoolAidJammers @ 10am

Good matchup here and another rematch from last week when KAJ came out on top by 25+. I see this 2 ways, Fluff’s on a vengeance and KAJ on the upside. Larry made the whole KAJ team perform better on both ends of the floor and if he is there this week, I may take KAJ. But, this will be a close one if Sunny “D” is back. I think this one comes down to the last minute and KAJ prevails.

Game 4 #2 Jelly Universe V #7 Doc Deans @ 11am

Jelly U is starting to gel and Doc Deans have been on the decline lately, so an easy pick, right?? Nope, not at tourney time! Jelly U will need to continue to pound it inside and hit some 3’s. Just be sure to have the inside game set up the outside game. Doc Deans will need to hit 3’s, leak out Buggy and get the big lefty going in the post. Whichever team makes the necessary defensive adjustment will have the advantage. I am going with the higher seed in this one, Jelly U by 6 or less.

Game 5 #1 Prestige Worldwide V WG3 Hornets @ Noon

Assuming my earlier prediction stands, Prestige will cruise in this one. I see plenty of the Worldwide bench getting a lot of playing time in the second half as they build a big first half lead. Hornets, if you are in this game, you are gaining valuable playoff experience for the future. Prestige by 20+.

Game 6 WG5 Prestige Worldwide V WG3 KoolAidJammers @ 1pm

Assuming my earlier prediction stands, Prestige will win this one. KAJ will battle and their athleticism/inside game could make it close in the first half, but I think Prestige pulls away in this one. This has the makings of an entertaining game, but Prestige wins by 10+ points.

Game 7 WG2 Malnourished Men V WG4 Jelly Universe @ 2pm

Assuming my earlier prediction stands, here is the story. This game will be won either by an inside/outside combo(JU) or strong “D”/just enough “O”(Men). I think Jelly has the advantage on the offensive end(provided they hit a few 3’s) and Men on the defensive end(smart play). But the difference is this…Jelly U has better “D” than the Men have “O”. Jelly U by 4-6.

Game 8 WG6 Prestige Worldwide V WG7 Jelly Universe @ 3pm

Finally, the finals!!!! #1 V #2, I know, not a cinderella story, but these are my picks. Jelly U will have to amp up the D# in this one to have a chance to stay with Prestige. They will also need to try to expose Prestige’s post defense, finish at the rim and hit some kick out 3’s. Prestige will need to deny post entry, fly around on the perimeter(1-3-1??) and run the floor. I do not see Prestige losing, but I am hoping for a close game! In the hope for a close one, Prestige by 6.

Winners

Stully’s Prediction %

Last Week 5-1 .833 Overall 24-5 .828

POWER RANKINGS/TOURNEY SEEDING: