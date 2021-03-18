HOCKEY: Saline Edges Woodhaven to Advance to Regional Semifinal

TRENTON - Saline edged Woodhaven, 2-1, to advance to the regional semifinal in the MHSAA Division 2 playoffs.

Saline plays Skyline at 5:30 p.m., Thursday. The winner advances to the regional final against Trenton or Pioneer.

The Hornets struck first with a goal by Cayden Brush in the first period. Saline led 1-0 and held a 12-8 shots on goal advantage at the intermission.

But Woodhaven bounced back with a strong second period and tied the game on a scramble in front of the Saline goal. It was the only shot to beat Griffin Granica, who played a strong game in goal.

The Saline penalty kill was excellent, killing a long 5-on-3 in the second period to prevent Woodhaven from taking the lead. Late in the period, the Hornets regained their form and in the final minute scored what proved to be the game-winning goal. From the corner, Sasha Lozovyy played the puck to the slot. Josh Peitz gained control and whipped a wrist shot past the Woodhaven goalie with 51 seconds left.

The third period was evenly played and the Hornets held on for the victory.

They advanced to the regional semifinal against Skyline. Saline defeated Skyline, 6-0, in their previous meeting.

