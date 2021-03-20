WRESTLING: Thornell Wins District Title, 10 Hornets Advance to Regional

NOVI - 10 Saline wrestlers have advanced to next week's individual regional tournament at Saline High School.

Junior Brett Thornell (22-1) won the district championship in the 130-pound weight class. After an opening-round bye, he defeated Salem's Andrew Sharp by an 8-4 decision. In the next round, he pinned Skyline's Sow Saliou. Thornell won the championship by pinning Belleville's Nathan Antolin.

Junior Joshua Warner, wrestling at 215 pounds, had a first-round bye. In the next round, Warner pinned Dexter's Sean White. Warned advanced to the finals by pinning Huron's Tyrese Heard. In the championship round, he lost a 9-4 decision to Plymouth's Spencer Vos.

Junior Blake Wilson (160), senior Jerrod Welt (171), senior Brent Marvin (112), junior Caden Jarvey, and junior Blaise Blastos (132) won their consolation final matches to take third.

Junior Garrett Beasley (285), freshman Malik Eisemann (103) and sophomore Kyle Barbarino (140) reached the consolation finals before falling.

All wrestlers who placed in the top four advanced to next week's regional tournament at Saline High School.