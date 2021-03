The Cheese Shop of Saline has closed its doors.

Founded by John Loomis in the fall of 2017, the Cheese Shop became a popular destination for people seeking tasty sandwiches, party trays of fine cheeses and meats and specialty groceries.

The Cheese Shop was located at 98 N. Ann Arbor St.